Ex-SHO booked for misplacing court records

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against former Basti Jodhewal SHO Joginder Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on the charges of criminal breach of trust. He had misplaced 181 court files from the police records.

The case was registered on the complaint of JPS Khurmi, District and Sessions Judge, Ludhiana.

As per information, on April 7, 1999, the then SHO Joginder Singh received a tip-off that Jaswant Singh working as an ahlmad in the district courts was not regular in his duty. The alleged ahlmad also stole a large number of court files and had not been returning to the courts.

On this, former SHO Joginder registered a case and arrested the ahlmad and recovered 181 court files from him. Despite recovering files from Jaswant, the then SHO Joginder did not return the same to the courts. The former cop had failed to give any satisfactory reply regarding the files till now.