Ex-storeman steals factory material worth Rs 2 lakh

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, August 11

A former storeman of a factory here decamped with industry material worth Rs 2 lakh with the assistance of a truck driver. The police is looking out for the two suspects, who are still at large.

SHO Inderjit Singh Boparai said a case had been registered against former factory employee Avneesh Ranjan and truck driver Anand.

According to Ram Krishan, general manager, Avtar Rubber Industry Estate, Dehlon Road, Avneesh had joined the factory about a month ago as the storeman and suddenly decided to quit work on March 14. “We allowed him to go, but the very next day we found that factory material was missing from the storeroom. As many as 1,15,000 pieces of valve core and 100 kg of valve, worth a total of Rs 2 lakh, was missing from the room. The CCTV footage revealed that he shifted the material to a truck and ran away,” he added.

He said since then the accused was being searched for at his residence, home state and other possible hideouts, but could not find him.

“Finally, we approached the Sahnewal police yesterday and lodged a complaint against the former worker and the truck driver,” he said.