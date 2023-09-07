Exams from September 11, classes yet to resume on Baddowal campus

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 6

Ahead of house examinations in government schools that are set to begin on September 11, the administration is yet to restart classes on the campus of Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal.

A portion of a school building had collapsed last month, leading to the death of one teacher while three of her colleagues were injured. The school has been shut since then for construction and repair work.

Students are attending classes at alternative places such as nearby primary and middle schools and a community hall at a local gurudwara. While they are trying to make the most of this make-shift arrangement, students are not primed to perform to the best of their abilities in the upcoming examinations.

SDM (West) Harjinder Singh said, “The inspection report by the PWD and other agencies has been sent to the DC, who will take a call on whether

the school should be opened.”

A schoolteacher, who did not want to be named, said that a delegation had gone to the SDM (West) for checking building records today. She said, “They have seen the records, but we are not sure when they will allow us to start classes at the other building in the school.”

The teacher said there was a library, laboratory and a sports room on the premises and five to six classes can be accommodated easily in their halls.

Students complained that there were no black boards or proper desks, but they were attending classes to grasp whatever was possible. They said that many of them have started experiencing back ache due to sitting on the floor for long durations.

DEO Dimple Madan said, “The administration has to decide whether teachers should be allowed to hold classes in other buildings of the school. We cannot take a risk on their lives again and allow classes on the campus until we are given the green signal.”