Excellence award for PAU young scientist

Ludhiana, February 16

Dr Nitika Sandhu, molecular geneticist at the School of Agricultural Biotechnology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded the ‘SERB-Women Excellence Award-2022’ by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi.

This award is bestowed on young women scientists who have demonstrated potential for research excellence. In addition to the award, the awardee will receive a research grant of Rs15 lakh for a period of three years for her research on developing a SNP marker-based panel for rice breeders for the traits improving germination of rice from deep sowing depth under direct-seeded cultivation conditions.

Dr Sandhu has her research focus mainly on the development of climate resilient direct-seeded adapted rice using advanced biotechnological tools. She is also a recipient of the NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award, DBT BioCARe Women Scientist Award, CSIR/UGC Junior Research Fellowship, IRRI Seed Grant Post-Doctoral Fellowship Award and UNLEAH Lab Innovation International Award. —