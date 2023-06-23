'Excess liquor consumption' claims youth's life

Ludhiana, June 22
A 20-year-old youth allegedly died due to excess consumption of alcohol. His body was found on the roof of his house. The deceased has been identified as Bittu Kumar, a resident of GTB Nagar, Lalahedi road, Khanna.
He was so much into alcohol consumption that he had even kept his mobile phone as collateral to buy liquor.
Bittu’s mother Sunita Devi said she had five children - three daughters and two sons. Bittu was her elder son. He was addicted to alcohol and some other forms of intoxication. He had even kept his mobile phone as collateral to buy liquor. Despite several attempts to make him quit the habit, he continued with his addiction.
Sunita said when Bittu didn’t come downstairs this morning, she went to inquire and found him lying unconscious. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
She said his son returned home intoxicated on Wednesday night. He fell asleep on the roof of their house.
After conducting the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.
