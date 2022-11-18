Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 17

The Excise and Taxation Department conducted a raid at Ishar Singh Nagar here on Thursday evening and seized over 1,000 cases of branded liquor and beer illegally stored in four godowns.

The raid was conducted under the leadership of Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Harsimrat Grewal. The AETC was accompanied by ETO Dewan Chand and other officials.

Grewal said a tip-off was received that a huge stock of liquor and beer of different brands was illegally stored in cement godowns at Ishar Singh Nagar. When the excise team conducted the raid, the four godowns were found locked.

Since the godowns were given on rent by the owner and the tenant was not available, the former was called to the spot and locks of main shutters were broke open by following due procedures, the AETC said.

She said from the outer appearance, these godowns give an impression that cement stock could have been stored inside them as on outer walls of the godowns, brand names of cement were written but when locks of shutters were broke open, the officials were shocked to see that a large quantity of expensive liquor and beer were stored in an illegall manner.

“Since the counting of stock is still on, it is not possible to give the exact figure of the total recovery but the seized stock could be over 1,000 cases. Our staff are carefully counting every bottle,” Grewal said.

The AETC said the police station concerned was informed about the development and so far, an FIR would be recommended against the unidentified person, adding that during the course of investigation, name of the person who owns the stock would be added to the FIR.

Authenticity of stock to be verified

AETC Harsimrat Grewal said though most of the seized bottles have holograms, which confirm the authencity of the liquor and that the excise duty was paid, the Excise Department would verify whether the stock was adulterated or not.