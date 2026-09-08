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Home / Ludhiana / Exciting talent on display during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana

Exciting talent on display during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan block-level competitions underway in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a football match in Ludhiana on Monday.
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The Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan block-level competitions on Monday attracted budding sportspersons from across the district. Competitions were organised in all 13 blocks on Monday.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Siahar, Maloud block, Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura attended the event as the chief guest. He encouraged the participants to pursue sports with dedication.

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In the U17 boys’ football competition, Siahar village club secured the first position. Government High School, Sihan Daudh, finished runners-up. In the boys’ U17 volleyball (shooting), Sunny Shooting Club, Daula Majra, emerged as the winner, followed by Dhaula Majra village and Jhammat village in the second and third places, respectively. Jhammat won the U21 boys’ event and Dhaula Majra finished second.

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At Mullanpur, competitions were held at Late Sarabjit Singh Sidhu Memorial Sports Stadium, Rakba. Mansirat Kaur Grewal dominated the U17 girls’ athletics events, winning the 100m race and long jump. Taranpreet Kaur secured second positions in both the events.

In U14 boys’ football, Sahouli village finished first and Gujjarwal came in second. The U17 boys’ volleyball (smashing) title went to Basian Bet, followed by Talwandi Kalan. Rakba won the U17 boys’ circle-style kabaddi competition and Baddowal finished second.

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At Ludhiana-I block, the competitions were organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan.

The U17 boys’ national-style kabaddi title was won by Ranian village. Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School finished second. In the girls’ U17 category, Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School emerged victorious and Shivalik International Public School, Aman Park, secured the second position.

In circle-style kabaddi, Eco Club, Gill village, claimed victories in both the U14 boys’ and girls’ categories. Gill village and other participating schools also registered strong performances in the U17 competitions.

At Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Machhiwara, Manewal village finished first in the U14 boys’ football, followed by Shaheed Ranjit Singh Youth Sports Club, Hambowal Bet. In the U17 category, Kotala secured the top position and Manewal finished second.

In U-17 girls’ football, Guru Angad Dev Sports Academy, Kotala, emerged winners. Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Machhiwara, secured the second position.

Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura was the chief guest and District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal was the guest of honour.

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