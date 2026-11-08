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Home / Ludhiana / Exercise caution while bursting crackers, avoid mishaps: Health experts to Ludhiana residents

Exercise caution while bursting crackers, avoid mishaps: Health experts to Ludhiana residents

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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As people will be celebrating Diwali on Sunday with traditional fervour in the region, health experts and emergency care providers have urged Ludhiana residents to follow safety measures and avoid preventable accidents during the festival.

Hospitals have advised people to exercise caution while handling firecrackers, diyas, candles and electrical decorations and seek medical assistance in case of burns, eye injuries or respiratory distress.

Doctors said every year, emergency departments witness a rise in cases related to firecracker injuries, burns and breathing problems, particularly among children and senior citizens.

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“Diwali is a festival of happiness and togetherness, but celebrations should not come at the cost of safety. Most firecracker-related injuries can be prevented through responsible behaviour and adult supervision,” said an emergency medicine specialist.

Medical experts advised people to burst crackers only in open spaces, keep a bucket of water or sand nearby and avoid wearing loose synthetic clothing that can easily catch fire.

“Children should never be allowed to handle firecrackers without the presence of adults. Even seemingly harmless sparklers can cause serious burns if proper precautions are not taken,” said Dr Sakshi Sharma, paediatrician.

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Meanwhile, Civil Hospital officials said emergency services would be available and hospital staff will remain on alert during the celebrations.

“We appeal to residents to celebrate responsibly and contact the nearest hospital or emergency care centre without delay in case of burns, eye injuries, breathing difficulties or any other medical emergency. Timely treatment can prevent serious complications,” said Dr Akhil Sareen, SMO of the Civil Hospital.

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