Exhibition, annual art contest held at Gallery Artmosphere

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 11

State-level annual art competition was organised by Gallery Artmosphere here today. In the competition, students and professional artists from various states participated in two categories — drawing and painting, and sculpture.

Artworks of various artists were displayed during an exhibition at Gallery Artmosphere.

Punjabi writer and poet Jaswant Singh Zafar was the chief guest on the occasion. He, along with Amarjeet Singh Batth and S TPS Sandhu were part of the jury for the competition.

Zafar applauded the work of all the artists who participated in the event and appreciated the efforts of Gallery Artmosphere team to provide a platform for budding and professional artists from all over the country to showcase their creativity and talent in their respective art fields.

The winners were awarded with cash prizes and certificates at the end of the competition.

In Professional Artists group, Gurpreet Singh Mankoo and Arun Kumar Puri were declared winners in the category of ‘drawing and painting’ and ‘sculpture’, respectively. In students’ category, Ramanpreet Kaur was declared winner in the drawing and painting contest.

Jaswinder Kaur and Daman Vohra bagged the first runner-up and second runner-up positions, respectively, in ‘drawing and painting’ category in the professional artists group. In the students’ category, Shweta Sharma bagged the first runner-up position and Tanvi stood third in the ‘drawing and painting’ contest.

The exhibition will continue till January 12 at the venue.