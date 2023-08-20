Exhibition highlights best clicks from lens of city shutterbugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

In the heart of Ludhiana, a captivating event unfolded at the Laxmi Ladies Club.

The Ludhiana Photographer Association organised a grand photography exhibition ‘One Thousand Words’ on World Photography Day at Lakshmi Ladies Club. The exhibition showcased diverse talents and perspectives of the city’s passionate photographers.

The venue was adorned with photographs that depicted life’s myriad moments, each frame a unique story waiting to be told.

The photographers’ dedication to their craft was evident in the meticulously framed shots, each one conveying a distinct emotion or narrative. Visitors meandered through the gallery, taking in the visual journey that unfolded before them.

Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa was the chief guest. He lauded the Ludhiana Photographer Association for their efforts in showcasing the city’s beauty and diversity through their lenses. While addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of art and creativity in society, and how photography played a vital role in preserving moments that could otherwise fade away in the sands of time.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said some photographs of children exhibited here reminded her of childhood memories and it was really a good initiative.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who himself fond of photography, said the photographers’ passion was infectious as they faced lot of challenges while seeking the perfect shot.

Adish Oswal, chairman, Oswal Group, who was also present on the occasion, said, “The 8th exhibition organised by the Ludhiana Photojournalists Association truly captures the essence and beauty of our vibrant city. The exhibition offers a visual narrative that not only celebrates our city’s rich heritage but also provides a unique perspective on the ever-changing landscape of Ludhiana.”