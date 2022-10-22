Exhibition to mark Diwali held

Ludhiana: Students of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, participated in the display of their art and craft works during the ‘Kala Sangam’ exhibition to mark the festival of Diwali. Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Narinder Kumar Chand was the chief guest on the occasion. Students displayed many works of art like decorative candles and diyas, painted dupattas, canvas paintings, handkerchiefs etc. Parents of the students were the special invitees at the exhibition. School principal JK Sidhu lauded the efforts of the students and their mentors.
Annual Day celebrated
DGSG Public School celebrated its annual day function on Friday. The function with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The event was presided over by school director Daanish Grewal. Meritorious students were given prizes and young sportsmen were also awarded with trophies and certificates. School president Gurpal Kaur Grewal congratulated the management team for the success of the event.
