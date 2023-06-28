Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

Ludhiana Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has urged leading airlines to expand international flights from Chandigarh.

He has reached out to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Vistara, Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and Spice Jet, requesting them to begin flights to the UK, Canada and Australia from the international airport in Chandigarh.

In separate letters, Arora has referred to the recent communication received by him from the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who had assured him that his ministry was committed towards increasing international operations to and from Chandigarh with the support of Indian carriers.

Talking to The Tribune, Arora said he urged Indian airlines to consider expanding international flights from Chandigarh.

The MP has mentioned that the increasing number of travellers from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, who currently transit through Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport for their international travel, present a significant opportunity for any carrier to expand their operations from Chandigarh.

“I believe the airlines can make the most of this potential market by beginning more international flights to and from Chandigarh,” he said.

Arora has apprised the CEOs of the airlines that Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, is a vibrant city with a booming economy and a substantial population.

“It serves as a major hub for trade, commerce and tourism, attracting numerous business and leisure travellers from across the states,” he said.

Arora referred to the communication from Scindia, who had said that Indian designated carriers were free to mount operations to and from any international airport, including Chandigarh, to any foreign destinations under the ambit of bilateral Air Services Agreements (ASAs) concluded by India with foreign countries as per mutually agreed capacity limits.

“The introduction of these direct international flights would undoubtedly enhance connectivity, promote economic development, and provide greater convenience to the people of this region,” the MP said.