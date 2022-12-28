Expansion joints replacement work on Dholewal flyover in Ludhiana begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

The work to replace the damaged expansion joints on one side of the Dholewal flyover on Link Road Ludhiana was started by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday. The commuters faced inconveniences due to traffic snarls as one out of two lanes on one side of the flyover was closed to carry out the maintenance work.

Under the project, NHAI has to replace the damaged expansion joints on the Bus Stand flyover, Gill Road flyover, Partap Chowk flyover, and Dholewal flyover located on Link Road. The damaged expansion joints were crying for attention for a long time.

A city-based road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said the expansion joint replacement work was started at one side of the Dholewal flyover due to which the commuters faced traffic jams. He said that no information about the alternate routes had been shared with the public timely regarding the commencement of the project.

Satish Kumar, a local resident, said that the commuters had already been facing traffic jams on Ferozepur Road, near ESI Hospital on Link Road, due to the ongoing elevated road project and also on Gill Road due to ongoing road construction work. “The departments concerned must do proper planning and share information about alternate routes to avoid any kind of inconveniences to the public”, he said.

On Monday evening, Ludhiana traffic police also shared a post on its Facebook page, urging everyone to avoid using Dholewal LHS Bridge as expansion joints replacement work is being done there. Commenting on the post, a user also suggested that the work can be done after the foggy season.

NHAI’s project director KL Sachdeva said a number of meetings were held with the administration that the expansion joints replacement work would be completed before the summer season. He said the work has been started now and all the expansion joints on four flyovers would be replaced within three months. He further said the work was to be carried out in a planned manner. Only one lane would be closed to carry out the work while traffic movement would continue on another lane on the same stretch.