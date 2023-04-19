 Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today : The Tribune India

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

Max temp to fall by 2-4 degrees in 72 hrs: Met centre

A woman pedals on Mall Road in Ludhiana on a hot Tuesday morning. tribune photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 18

At a time when the maximum temperature has soared to 39°C and people are suffering in sweltering heat, the weather forecast for tomorrow, which includes possibility of rain, might bring some respite for residents.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of gusty winds/showers over the city and adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature recorded today was 39°C, while minimum temperature was 23.4°C. According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature is expected to fall by 2-4 degrees during the next 72 hours in the state.

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places on April 19, a few places on April 20 and at isolated places on April 21, with the weather expected to remain dry thereafter in the state.

Light/moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are expected over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from April 18 to 21. Isolated hailstorm is ‘very likely’ over Punjab on April 18 and 19, said the spokesperson of the Centre.

City resident Puneet said it is just April and temperature is already hovering around 40°C. One wonders what would happen in June when summer season is at its peak, he added.

Parents of school-going children are also worried as most of the schools get over at 2 pm when there is maximum heat outside.

“The schools should close earlier as it becomes difficult for kids to come home during the intense heat,” said Monika, a concerned parent.

