Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, along with the officials concerned, inspected the ongoing bioremediation of legacy waste at the main dumpsite of the MC near Kakka village.

He reviewed the ongoing works for the bio-remediation of legacy waste and directed the contractor to expedite the work.

He said the civic body was also working on the project to dispose of the fresh waste which was generated in the city on a daily basis.

Directions were also issued to the officials concerned to construct the remaining portion of the road leading to the Tibba road from Tajpur Road (near Jamalpur STP).

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said about 50 per cent of the work had been completed under the first phase of the project which had been initiated for bio-remediation of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the main dumpsite. He said the contractor had also been directed to expedite the work.

“The tendering process is going on for hiring the bio-remediation contractor under the second phase of the project too wherein the remaining legacy waste has to be disposed of,” he added.

Besides inspecting the dumpsite, Rishi also inspected the weighing scale (dharam kanda) which has been installed to check the quantity of garbage transported by the contractor concerned to the main dumpsite from different parts of the city.