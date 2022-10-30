Expedite devp works: Atam Nagar MLA to officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu held a meeting with Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) Chief Administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal at MC’s Zone D office, Sarabha Nagar, on Saturday.

He highlighted the issues of broken roads and open garbage dumps during the meeting. The legislator gave instructions to officials to resolve the problems being faced by the people at the earliest. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing development works in the Atam Nagar constituency and asked officials to expedite the projects.