Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 20

Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar, along with Punsup MD Sonali Giri, took stock of the wheat procurement at the Doraha grain market and instructed procurement agencies to expedite the lifting process to avoid wheat glut in the mandi. DFSC Shefali Chopra, DMO Beerinder Singh Sidhu, Markfed DM Sudhir Gill, Punsup DM Harjit Singh, AFSO Nitin Kalia, Doraha market committee secretary Harinder Singh Gill were also present.

The Punsup MD said the Punjab Government had made proper arrangements to ensure hassle-free procurement of wheat in the state.

The Payal SDM said the wheat arriving in the Doraha grain market was of superior quality as compared to other mandis. “The yield per acre is not less than 20 to 22 quintals here. The process of procurement is up to the mark as 99 per cent of wheat lying in the mandi has already been procured. Lifting is comparatively slow. The problem of lifting is bound to arise due to the shorter window for wheat harvesting as compared to paddy. The concerned agencies have been instructed to accelerate the process of lifting so that the glut in the mandi may be reduced,” the SDM added.

“There were complaints from the arhtiyas and farmers regarding the cleanliness in the grain market, especially the garbage dump, the delayed clearance of which was posing problems to the farmers who brought their produce to the market. The EO has been asked to ensure timely disposal of the garbage so that the place remains clean. The provision of potable water and toilet facility has been made for the farmers and efforts are being made to keep them at ease improving access to the basic facilities,” the SDM said.