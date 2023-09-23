Expedite recovery of property tax dues: MC chief to officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 22

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi directed officials to expedite the recovery of dues from residents and encourage them to take the benefit of the one time settlement (OTS) policy for paying their pending property tax.

The directions were issued by the MC Commissioner during a meeting with Zonal Commissioners and superintendents at the MC’s Zone D office here on Friday.

Under the OTS policy, residents can now pay the pending tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023. The civic body chief said the amount recovered from the residents in

the form of property tax was used for the development of the city and providing basic amenities to the people.

Meanwhile, MC officials have clarified that the OTS policy was not applicable to cases of wrong assessment of property tax done by residents in the past. The tax was submitted on a self-assessment basis.

The officials said the residents who had failed to pay the tax in the past could avail benefits under the OTS policy. But those who did wrong assessment of tax and paid less tax in comparison to the actual assessment, could not avail the benefits under the policy.