Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told

Ludhiana, June 20

For expediting the recovery of dues from the residents, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi conducted meetings with the concerned officials of property tax wing and building branch.

Joint Commissioners Chetan Bunger and Inderpal, Zonal Commissioners Neeraj Jain, Superintendents among others were present during the meeting regarding property tax, while MTPs and ATPs were present during the meeting held regarding building branch.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi directed the officials to act against those who have failed to pay tax in the past and also against wrong assessment cases. Recovery notices should also be issued against labour quarters situated in different parts of the city. Also directions were issued to raise annual water-sewer bills to residents.

MC Commissioner also directed the officials to ensure that the staff makes field visits on a daily basis and notices should be issued to those who have failed to pay property tax in the past.

Similarly, during the meeting held to expedite the recovery of dues by building branch, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that apart from building inspectors, the Municipal Town Planners and Assistant Town Planners should also move to field and keep a check on the illegal constructions across the city.

Further, they were directed to take strict action against the illegal constructions and expedite recovery of dues from the residents.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to pay their taxes in time as this amount is used to provide basic amenities to residents and for taking up development works in the city.

