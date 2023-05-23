Expedite release of compensation for damaged crop, BKU urges govt

Ludhiana, May 22
Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Ekta Ugrahan have demanded the immediate payment of compensation to all affected farmers for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains.
A large number of farmers, led by BKU secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani and other farm leaders, staged a rally at the Mini-Secretariat and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Additional Deputy Commissioner.
In its memorandum, the BKU questioned the paltry Rs 6,800 per acre compensation for 100 per cent crop damage.
“Unfortunately, even this inadequate amount has not been paid to a majority of farmers until now,” a farm leader said.
BKU leaders demanded that the amount of compensation be fixed strictly on the basis of actual loss recorded during the special ‘girdawari’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26