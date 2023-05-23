Expedite release of compensation for damaged crop, BKU urges govt

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Ekta Ugrahan have demanded the immediate payment of compensation to all affected farmers for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains.

A large number of farmers, led by BKU secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani and other farm leaders, staged a rally at the Mini-Secretariat and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

In its memorandum, the BKU questioned the paltry Rs 6,800 per acre compensation for 100 per cent crop damage.

“Unfortunately, even this inadequate amount has not been paid to a majority of farmers until now,” a farm leader said.

BKU leaders demanded that the amount of compensation be fixed strictly on the basis of actual loss recorded during the special ‘girdawari’.