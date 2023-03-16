Expedite ROB, RUB projects: NGO

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Members of Yuva, an NGO, staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone D office against the delay in the completion of the ROB and RUB project on Pakhowal Road. They complained about non-functional street lights installed under the Smart Street project on Malhar Road. Kumar Gaurav, a leader of the NGO, said the MC must pay attention to get the Pakhowal Road ROB and RUB project completed at the earliest. TNS

Top hoopsters to be part of c’ship

Ludhiana: National and international level players would be seen in action during the 73rd Senior Punjab Basketball Championship for Men and Women to be played at Gureh village near here from March 20 to 23. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, said the championship will be dedicated to the memory of Arjuna awardee Gurdyal Singh Malli from Gureh village. TNS

Teacher wins Lori writing contest

Ludhiana: National award-winning teacher Karamjit Singh Grewal, a resident of Lalton Kalan village, won the first prize in lori writing competition. Grewalreceived Rs 1 lakh cash award and a certificate. TNS

Rahul, Meeta best athletes

Ludhiana: Meeta Sarkar in the girls section and Rahul Bhatia in the boys group, were adjudged the best athletes in the 22nd Annual Sports Meet of BCM College of Education, held here on Wednesday.