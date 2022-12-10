 Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials : The Tribune India

Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora inspects the ongoing work at the upcoming international airport in Halwara on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has asked the authorities concerned to speed up the ongoing work on the civil air terminal at the upcoming international airport in Halwara near here, and complete it by March 2023.

During a visit to the site on Friday, Arora told government officials, including GLADA Chief Administrator Amanpreet Kaur Sandhu and Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Amrinder Singh Malhi, officials of PWD (B&R), Civil Aviation, contractors and all others present, that he has been making all-out efforts for early completion of the project since he became the MP.

Arora also recalled the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the state government would soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at the Halwara airport. He said the CM had announced that the work would be accomplished at a cost of around Rs 50 crore.

He asked the authorities to speed up the construction work at every cost and assured that there would be no shortage of funds from the government. He asked the authorities to increase the workforce to further expedite the ongoing work of construction and make arrangements for lighting so that the construction work could also be continued a little bit late in the evening.

He also suggested the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras at the construction site to keep vigil on the ongoing work. He also sought weekly progress reports from the authorities concerned.

He also inspected drawings of the interim airport terminal prepared by the PWD (B&R). He took detailed note about the parking apron proposed for the aircraft.

He was assured by the officials that the ongoing work would be visible up to maximum extent by January-end next year.

Arora hoped that the project, once completed, would prove a boon for Ludhiana residents, especially for the business community.

GLADA CA Amanpreet Kaur Sandhu assured Arora that they would release funds promised by them as and when bills were submitted.

