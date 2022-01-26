Expenditure monitoring: Poll Observers given information about arrangements

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma today briefed the six election expenditure observers about arrangements made by the administration for expenditure monitoring during the upcoming Assembly polls.

During a virtual meeting with election expenditure observers Avijit Mishra IRS (for Assembly constituencies Khanna 57 and Payal 67), Abhijit Kundu IRS (Samrala 58 and Sahnewal 59), Rajesh Kumar IRS (Ludhiana East 60, Ludhiana South 61 and Ludhiana North 65), Saroj Kumar Behera IRS (Atam Nagar 62, Ludhiana Central 63 and Ludhiana West 64), Swati Shahi IP & TAFS (Gill 66 and Dakha 68) and Alka Gautam IRS (for Assembly constituencies Raikot 69 and Jagraon 70) through videoconferencing, the Deputy Commissioner said the district administration was fully committed for holding free, fair and transparent Assembly polls in the district.

He said nine static surveillance teams (SST), flying squad teams (FST), video surveillance teams (VST) in each of the three constituencies of the district have been formed, besides video viewing teams, assistant expenditure observers and accounting teams were also constituted.

He said all teams comprising senior officers with expertise in financial matters had been included in these teams.

The Deputy Commissioner said the shadow observation registers would be made to account the expenditure being made by candidates during the elections. These registers would be compared with those maintained by the candidates at regular intervals.

He said strict vigil was being ensured for effective and transparent functioning of expenditure monitoring teams in the district.

He said advertisements of candidates in the media would be monitored closely by the district administration.