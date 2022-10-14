Expert dwells on career in armed forces

Ludhiana, October 13
Desh Bhagat University organised an expert talk on career opportunities in the armed forces.
Speaking on the occasion, Capt Rajesh Sharma, Commanding Officer (CO), 3 Punjab Air Squadron, NCC, Patiala, discussed the benefits of joining the NCC and its scope in the armed forces. He said students must be encouraged to join the NCC at school and college levels and suggested they opt for the air wing. He said the NCC brings discipline and dedication among students towards society and the nation.
“Cadets can serve society and the motherland through social service by participating in various camps,” he added. While encouraging students to opt for defence services he said, “Any candidate having C certificate of the NCC gets relaxation in written examination of the Services Selection Board.”
Taranveer Singh, Caretaker Officer, NCC Air Wing 3, Pb Air Squadron, Patiala, also a C certificate holder, shared his experiences with cadets. He said apart from working with cadets, it was satisfying to prepare them for drills, parades, aero modelling, flying and participating in various NCC activities.
Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, said “NCC not only grooms students but also makes them disciplined and patriotic.”
