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Home / Ludhiana / Expert highlights prevention, legal remedies for digital fraud

Expert highlights prevention, legal remedies for digital fraud

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:26 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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An expert lecture at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) shed light on the prevention and legal remedies for digital fraud, officials said.

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They said the lecture, titled ‘digital fraud and consumer protection: Awareness, prevention and legal remedies’, was oragnised by the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science at PAU’s College of Community Science.

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Inderpreet Singh Sohal, advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, delivered the lecture and shared insights on the increasing cases of digital fraud and the need for consumer awareness in today’s digital world.

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During the session, Sohal explained various forms of online fraud, such as phishing, one-time password (OTP) scams, fake links and fraudulent transactions. He emphasised the importance of being cautious while using digital platforms and suggested simple preventive measures to protect personal and financial information.

He informed the participants about the legal remedies available under consumer protection laws and the process of reporting such cases. The lecture was attended by faculty and staff members of College of Community Science and College of Basic Science.

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Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, appreciated the efforts of the department.

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