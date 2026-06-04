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Home / Ludhiana / Expert shares tips on keeping dogs healthy in summer

Expert shares tips on keeping dogs healthy in summer

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:49 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Summer is an ideal season for people and their pet dogs to spend time outdoors, exercise and enjoy recreational activities. However, rising temperatures can also pose serious health risks to dogs, making it essential to protect them from excessive heat.. Photo for representation
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Summer is an ideal season for people and their pet dogs to spend time outdoors, exercise and enjoy recreational activities. However, rising temperatures can also pose serious health risks to dogs, making it essential to protect them from excessive heat.

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As per Dr Raj Sukhbir Singh, Professor, Department of Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, heatstroke and dehydration are among the most common summer-related health problems among dogs and that any dog exercising on a hot and humid day can become overheated, even if water is available.

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He explained that the normal body temperature of dogs ranges between 100.5°F and 102.5°F and they regulate body temperature mainly through panting and heat dissipation from blood vessels. If the body temperature rises to 105-106°F, dogs are at a high risk of developing heat exhaustion or heatstroke, which may cause irreversible organ damage and can even prove fatal if not treated promptly.

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He advised pet owners to take dogs for walks during cooler hours of the day, such as early morning or late evening, and emphasised that black-coloured and long-haired dogs are more susceptible to heat stress.

Dr Singh warned that leaving dogs unattended inside parked vehicles can be extremely dangerous, as temperatures inside cars can rise rapidly within minutes, even with partially open windows.

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He cautioned pet owners against walking dogs on excessively hot surfaces, as these may burn the foot pads.

Dr Singh advised keeping dogs in shaded areas with constant access to fresh cool water, avoiding vigorous exercise during hot weather and providing cooling options such as kiddie pools, tubs or sprinklers.

He also highlighted the increased risk of external parasites like ticks and fleas during summer and advised pet owners to consult veterinarians for preventive care.

Additionally, clipping the hair coat of long-haired dogs may help reduce heat stress.

Dr Singh further emphasised that once a dog’s body temperature starts rising, irrespective of the cause, it should be considered a life-threatening emergency. In such situations, pet owners should immediately contact an emergency veterinarian and begin cooling the dog with water, especially around the groin area, armpits and neck, while avoiding the use of ice-cold water or ice, which may delay heat loss by causing blood vessel constriction.

He also recommended using fans or car air vents to improve cooling and offering small quantities of cool drinking water while transporting the dog for immediate veterinary care.

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