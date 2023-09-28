 Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

A team of health officials during an awareness drive in Doraha. - File Photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

As many as 285 cases of dengue have been confirmed in the district till Wednesday. In view of the recent surge of dengue cases, The Tribune talked to medical experts to find answers to the most commonly asked questions regarding the mosquito-borne viral disease.

What is dengue?

Dengue is a viral infection that can lead to fever and even severe bleeding, known as dengue haemorrhagic fever, while some may suffer from the dengue shock syndrome.

How can one get infected by the dengue virus?

The virus is mainly transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which bites humans during daytime. It breeds in relatively clean water stored for drinking and washing purposes or the rainwater collected/accumulated in tanks, containers, tyres, bottles, etc.

Who can get this disease?

Individuals of all ages and sexes, who are exposed to mosquito bites, can get infected with the dengue fever. However, children usually tend to have milder infections as compared to adults.

What are the various symptoms of dengue infection?

The first category of dengue patients experience mild uncharacteristic fever. Patients with more severe infection may complain of the ‘break-bone fever’, which is characterised by chills, high fever, severe headache, rash spreading from trunk to extremities, along with muscle and joint pains that may affect movements for around five days.

Patients with Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) record abrupt onset and high continuous fever lasting for two to seven days with bleeding patches under skin, bleeding from nose and gums, blood in vomiting, black tarry stool, capillary leakage (ascites and pleural effusion), low platelet count and around 20 per cent rise in haematocrit, the ratio of the volume of red blood cells to the total volume of blood.

Patients with dengue shock syndrome show all the signs and symptoms of the DHF with cold clammy skin, weak and rapid pulse, hypotension and narrow pulse pressure.

How does one differentiate dengue fever complicated by bleeding from DHF?

In case of bleeding caused by dengue fever, a patient usually bleeds from pre-existing lesions and the liver is not enlarged. Also, capillary leak — ascites and pleural effusion — can be seen while the patient may record a fall in the haematocrit level. Such patients also report a fall in the count of white blood cells (WBCs) and a mild decline in platelet count, but it rarely falls below 1,00,000/mm3.

However, if a patient is suffering from DHF, symptoms include bleeding under skin and from all mucosal surfaces like peptic ulcer while capillary leaks are not seen in DHF patients. An enlargement in liver is usually noticed in one or two days and the haematocrit rises by 20 per cent or more. They report a rise in the WBC and platelet count (usually 1,00,000/mm3)

How is a patient with dengue fever managed?

There is no specific drug or vaccine available that acts against the dengue virus. However, the management of dengue patient involves bed rest under a mosquito net, use of sponge for high fever and paracetamol tablets for pain and fever.

However, they are recommended to avoid aspirin and other drugs that can reduce the platelet count and increase bleeding. Besides, doctors check vital signs such as haematocrit ratio, urine output for signs of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance.

The treatment further entails rapid intravenous replacement of fluids and electrolytes to sustain patient till recovery and plasma or plasma colloid preparations, if the haematocrit remains elevated.

However, care should be taken to avoid overhydration and pulmonary oedema, in which case, diuretics may be used. Doctors may also give diazepam to calm some dengue patients.

Can close contact with a dengue patient directly transmit the infection to a healthy individual?

Dengue does not spread by direct contact, but only via Aedes mosquito bite as its transmission route is ‘man-mosquito-man’.

How to contain the spread of dengue fever?

Individuals should take precautions such as sleeping under mosquito nets and using insect repellents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Households, communities and the administration should take steps to control the population of Aedes mosquitoes.

How can the population of Aedes mosquitoes be brought under control?

Getting rid of discarded tins, tyres, empty pots, broken bottles and other containers, where water may get accumulated, is recommended as a basic precaution to eliminate breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

Adding oil to water collected in small ponds can help destroy the mosquito larvae while insecticides are sprayed to kill adult mosquitoes.

#dengue

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

2
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

3
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

4
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

5
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

6
Punjab

Muktsar SP, 2 more cops arrested after advocate’s torture, forced sex in custody; SIT formed

7
Sports

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

8
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

9
Punjab

Punjab ASI loots Rs 1-cr gold from smuggler, caught during sale bid

10
India

Nijjar killed in gang war kind of op, says report

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’

Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...

Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

Police register case after pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Police register case after pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Birju Maharaj’s works on canvas on display

Provide info on status of deemed forest areas, Delhi High Court tells DDA, MCD

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Provide probe report to RTI applicant, CIC orders bank

3 more held, family finally conducts Deepa’s last rites

State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Two smugglers land in STF net

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition