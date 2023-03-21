Experts advocate green manuring for soil health

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

Planting green manure is a significant practice and a potential strategy for optimising soil health and agricultural cropping structure. Once it was widely practiced but now with the easy availability of low-cost chemical fertilisers, it has been forgotten.

“Green manuring can bring various economic and environmental incentives, including improved soil nutrient availability, physicochemical and biological properties, carbon capture and sequestration, soil retention, water retention, provision for habitat for biodiversity and sustainable food production, especially in areas where soil properties are marginal for crop production,” said OS Sandhu from Soil Science Department of Punjab Agricultural University.

Green manure crops such as sunhemp, dhaincha, cowpea, mungbean and soybean are most commonly grown in Punjab, said another expert from plant pathology, Dr PS Sandhu.

“For green manuring, leguminous crops like jantar/ dhancha, sunhemp, cowpea, moong, mash, etc., should be preferred. The roots of these crops have nodules which are capable of accumulating nitrogen from the air into the soil. The green manure crop should be fast growing and producing more organic matter,” said expert S K Kataria.