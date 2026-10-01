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Home / Ludhiana / Experts, Ludhiana residents raise concern over screen addiction among youth

Experts, Ludhiana residents raise concern over screen addiction among youth

Experts also flag weak familial bonds due to screen addiction

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Parents, who are also disturbed by the screen addiction among kids, voiced their concerns. File Photo
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Experts and residents of the district are flagging screen addiction among children as a worrying trend that is eroding familial bonds and pushing adolescents toward risky behaviour.

Recently, three schoolgirls from Ludhiana ran away from home after being caught with mobile phones by their teacher at school. The incident reignited concern among parents and experts about the unchecked use of gadgets by the youth. Though the girls, all in their early teens, were intercepted later, the incident itself became a cause for concern.

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Dr Palak Upadhyay, associate professor of clinical psychology at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said phone addiction has become increasingly common as children are introduced to devices at a very early age without any guidance framework. “Their bond with the screen is growing stronger while their connection with their families is weakening. We must look into the fact of why these girls could not confide in their close relatives,” she added.

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Dr Upadhyay emphasised that children mirror the society around them. “They see family members—elderly and parents—glued to their screens, contradictory to how they themselves are asked to stay away from gadgets. The contradiction, coupled with the weakening parent-child bond, is fuelling the problem. Gadget use without strict supervision leads the young minds to slip into a world of uncertainty,” she added.

She opined that the country needs a strong evidence-based policy to promote responsible and age-appropriate use of technology.

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Parents, who are also disturbed by the screen addiction among kids, voiced their concerns.

Renu Sharma, mother of a Class VIII student, said, “We keep telling our children to stay away from phones but when they see us constantly on WhatsApp or watching videos, they feel we are being unfair. This incident is a wake-up call for us too.”

Rajesh Kumar, another parent, said, “Schools can ban phones but unless families set clear boundaries and spend more time with children, such problems will continue. All of us need guidance on how much screen time is healthy.”

Another expert said families and schools have been left to deal with crises in isolation even as young minds remain vulnerable to the lure of screens.

“We, together, need to devise a way to solve it. Parents and children need to work together to deal with the situation. Even the parents need to be disciplined, along with their children,” said Manreet, a clinical psychologist.

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