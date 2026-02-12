Experts, parents share notes on stress management as Ludhiana students gear up to take board examinations

With the Class X and XII examinations drawing near, stress and anxiety among students are on the rise. Psychologists and school counsellors in the city report that the number of students seeking professional help during exam season increases significantly, reflecting the mounting academic pressure and competition.

Sharing her struggle, Class XII student Ganeev said, “I perform well in tests but when it comes to exams, anxiety takes over and I’m unable to perform. I fail to score marks at par with my preparation.” Her words echo the sentiments of many students who feel confident in practice but falter under the weight of exam stress. Parents also acknowledged the changing academic landscape. Vandana, whose daughter is appearing for her Class X boards, said, “During our time, 60–65 percent was considered a good score. But now the exam pattern has changed, students are able to score more and so the competition is increasing for admissions.”

Psychologist Dr Ritu Sharma explained that although exam stress is common, it needs careful handling. “Students often equate their self-worth with marks, which intensifies anxiety. It is important to normalize the idea that exams are just one part of life, not the ultimate measure of success”, she said.

School counsellor Neha Kapoor said, “We encourage students to talk openly about their fears. Parents should avoid comparisons and instead focus on building confidence. Small relaxation techniques, balanced routines and positive reinforcement go a long way in reducing stress.”