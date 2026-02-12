DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Experts, parents share notes on stress management as Ludhiana students gear up to take board examinations

Experts, parents share notes on stress management as Ludhiana students gear up to take board examinations

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

With the Class X and XII examinations drawing near, stress and anxiety among students are on the rise. Psychologists and school counsellors in the city report that the number of students seeking professional help during exam season increases significantly, reflecting the mounting academic pressure and competition.

Advertisement

Sharing her struggle, Class XII student Ganeev said, “I perform well in tests but when it comes to exams, anxiety takes over and I’m unable to perform. I fail to score marks at par with my preparation.” Her words echo the sentiments of many students who feel confident in practice but falter under the weight of exam stress. Parents also acknowledged the changing academic landscape. Vandana, whose daughter is appearing for her Class X boards, said, “During our time, 60–65 percent was considered a good score. But now the exam pattern has changed, students are able to score more and so the competition is increasing for admissions.”

Advertisement

Psychologist Dr Ritu Sharma explained that although exam stress is common, it needs careful handling. “Students often equate their self-worth with marks, which intensifies anxiety. It is important to normalize the idea that exams are just one part of life, not the ultimate measure of success”, she said.

Advertisement

School counsellor Neha Kapoor said, “We encourage students to talk openly about their fears. Parents should avoid comparisons and instead focus on building confidence. Small relaxation techniques, balanced routines and positive reinforcement go a long way in reducing stress.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts