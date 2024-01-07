Experts share tips to fight wild boar menace in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

In view of the emerging threat of vertebrate pests in major cropping systems wild boar (Sus scrofa) has been more pronounced in its penetration into agricultural ecosystems from its original habitat.

Experts from the zoology department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) shared how the menace caused by it can be controlled using eco-friendly, cost-effective and environmentally safe technologies.

“The use of bioacoustic device Kheti Rakshak (KR18) has been found to be effective in protecting crops from boars. The device plays distress calls at different time intervals depending on the stage of growth and the type of crop,” said Tejdeep Kaur from the zoology department.

Manoj Kumar from the same department added that barbed wires around peripheries of the fields can be used as physical barriers. The height of the fence varies from 4.5-5.0 feet from the ground level.

Another expert Nisha Vashishat said some species of thorny bushes like Karonda, Arand, Safflower etc, can be planted around the crops to deter wild boars from entering the fields due to their thorny nature. These plants would restrict wild boars and other animals from entering the crop fields. This method is more sustainable and less dangerous to other species of animals as well.

