Experts share tips to reduce heat stress in dairy animals in summer

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, March 22
The exotic and crossbred cows are mostly affected due to the heat stress in summers. The adverse effects of this stress are seen mostly on milk production, reproduction, physical growth and dry matter intake of the animal. Therefore, it is important to ensure that stress is reduced through dietary interventions and good management practices.
Experts Vivek Sharma, Karamjit Sharma and Kanwarpal Singh Dhillon from Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Punjab Agricultural University discussed various actions that should be taken by dairy farmers to ensure the wellbeing of the cattle.
Dietary Interventions
During summers, special attention should be given to feeding the animals so that they get nutritious feed and produce good quality milk. During these months, due to the reduction in water intake, the problem of ruminal lactic acidosis increases in the animals. The water intake requirement of livestock increases by 25-40 per cent during summers. Therefore, along with feeding the animals, farmers should mandatorily provide them ad lib water. There should always be provision of fresh and cold drinking water for the animals. Also, during summers, the animals should be fed before 9 am and after 5 pm as the dry matter intake in the animals is increased when the feed is provided during the cooler hours of the day.
Housing of animals
To reduce the summer heat stress, adequate space should be provided to the dairy cattle so that they could rest comfortably, leading to reduction in heat stress. There should also be a provision of cool and shaded area. The farmers should make sure that the animals are not allowed to stand in the sun for prolonged periods. To avoid extreme heat, the animals should be bathed two-three times during the day. Apart from this, fans, water foggers and sprinklers should be used to keep the sheds cool.
