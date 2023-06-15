Experts spread awareness on groundnut cultivation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

To promote groundnut cultivation under the present scenario of depleting water table, the Farm Advisory Service Centre, Gangian, and the Department of Plant Pathology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an awareness camp on “Groundnut Cultivation” in the Ram Tatwali village of block Bhunga.

Dr Prabhjodh Singh Sandhu, Head of the Department of Plant Pathology, PAU, discussed recommended groundnut cultivation practices, fertiliser management and integrated disease management in groundnut.

He also stressed the need for soil testing so that judicious application of fertilisers can be done on the basis of soil test report.

Dr Amarjit Singh, Principal Extension Scientist (Plant Pathology), advised the farmers to go for pre-sowing seed treatment in order to get rid of crop diseases and for fruitful production.

He added that seed treatment helps to manage insect-pests and diseases prior to their attack, requires less quantity of pesticides, is effective and at the same time is an environment-friendly approach. Neonix, a recommended fungicide-cum-insecticide for the control of white grub, termite and collar rot in groundnut, was provided to the farmers for demonstration on 25 acres of groundnut crop.

Dr Charanjeet Kaur, Senior Extension Specialist (Agronomy), advised the farmers to adopt weed management practices for to control weeds in different crops.

Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, District Extension Specialist (Entomology), said, “Groundnut being an important oilseed crop was cultivated on a large area in Punjab, but its cultivation is now limited to some pockets of the state, particularly to block Bhunga and district Hoshiarpur. It is attacked by many soil-borne diseases and insect-pests, which are a limiting factor for its lower yields.” He discussed in detail the importance of integrated pest management in kharif crops.

Dr Indira Devi, District Extension Specialist (Horticulture), delved upon the planting season of various fruit plants and nutritive value of various fruits. She advised the farmers to adopt kitchen and nutritional garden for nutritional security.

Large number of farmers attended the camp.