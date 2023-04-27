Experts suggest measures to protect dairy animals from heat stress/stroke

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Rising mercury can have a devastating effect on not just agricultural crops but on the business of livestock and poultry farmers as well.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the planet’s temperature is expected to rise by 3°C to 5°C by the end of the century and the worst effects of rising temperatures will be felt in the northern part of India, including in Punjab.

“Fluctuations are being observed in weather every year, and that is also having an adverse effect on the health of dairy animals. Crossbred and exotic breed cows are the most prevalent cattle nowadays and they are more susceptible to heat stress than the native breeds,” said Kanwarpal Singh Dhillon from Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The coming summer months are a matter of concern for livestock breeders as due to extreme heat in June, July and August, animals suffer from heat stress which also leads to a sharp decline in milk production.

Gurlal Singh Gill from PAU said to provide relief to stressed animals, there is need to increase the amount of their water intake during heat stress so that it can be eliminated through breathing and sweating. The water consumption should be increased by up to 50 per cent during this period, he said.

Animal sheds can also be improvised in summers. The direction (length-wise) of the shed should be from east to west which can protect the animals from direct heat air. Wet gunny bags can be hung on front doors and windows to prevent direct exposure to hot air in the shed.

Decreased milk production can be prevented by increasing the amount of digestible fodder in animal rations. The density of protein and energy in the feed should also be increased, so that even if the animal eats less due to heat, the deficiency can be countered.