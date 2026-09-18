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Home / Ludhiana / Experts to promote agrivoltaic farming at Kisan Mela in Punjab Agricultural University

Experts to promote agrivoltaic farming at Kisan Mela in Punjab Agricultural University

The mela will promote farmer-scientists’ close interaction, new crop varieties and agricultural technologies, and advanced agronomic practices with special focus on preference for recommended over un-recommended for enhanced agri-sustainability and profitabilit

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:49 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. File
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The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold two-day Kisan Mela on the campus on September 18 and 19 amidst large-scale participation of farmers from across Punjab and adjoining states. Being organised under the theme “Adopt scientific farming for overflowing farm income”, the mela will promote farmer-scientists’ close interaction, new crop varieties and agricultural technologies, and advanced agronomic practices with special focus on preference for recommended over un-recommended for enhanced agri-sustainability and profitability.

Inviting the agricultural community along with their families for enthusiastic participation in the mela, Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, said, “Agriculture has been the backbone of Indian economy with Punjab producing 38 million tonnes of food grains with a productivity of more than 12 tonnes/hectare of food grains.” Introducing the concept of “Agrivoltaics in renewable energy”, Dr Dhatt said that it promoted green growth while driving states’ bio-economy. Being eco-friendly, agrivoltaic farming could ensure increased land-use efficiency as it lets solar farms and agriculture share ground, he informed.

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“The soil of Punjab has fed the nation for more than half a century,” observed Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, while promoting soil testing, judicious use of fertilisers and water, turning crop residue into resource, diversifying farms through integrated farming system model, and making a shift from farming to entrepreneurship. “Kisan Melas are one of the most powerful and direct link channels between PAU and farmers,” he added.

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BOX: Progressive farmers to be honoured

n Surjit Singh Dhillon Award: Gurmeet Singh of Khera Kotli village, Hoshiarpur, with 30 years of farming experience, recognised for adopting allied occupations to boost family income

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n Small Farmer Award: Jobandeep Singh of Malakhedi village, Amritsar, to be honoured for successful organic farming and environmental conservation practices

n NRI Farmers’ Award: Gurdial Singh of Sallopur village, Gurdaspur, who expanded cultivation on leased land and created a successful diversification model

n Baldhir Singh Bhullar of Faridkot, who has worked for 18 years to move beyond the wheat-paddy cycle into profitable ventures

n Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award: Kulwinder Singh of Madarpur village, Patiala, recognised for adopting eco-friendly technologies

n Ujagar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award: Manpreet Singh of Rahime-ke-Utar village, Ferozepur, for cultivating vegetables on over 60% of his land

n Babu Singh Brar Chhapar Award: Panchayat of Raikhana village, Bathinda district

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