Experts urge farmers to shun stubble burning

Ludhiana, September 24
Inclement weather played spoilsport on the concluding day of Kisan and Pashu Palan Mela being held at Punjab Agricultural University on Friday.
Due to incessant rainfall since early morning leading, the venue ground of the Kisan mela became muddy. Farmers were seen taking refuge under trees, covering themselves with cloth sheets hoping for the rain to stop.
MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was the chief guest at the event. VC Satbir Singh Gosal appealed to the farmers to shun stubble burning and excessive use of urea. Dr Sukhpal Singh, Chairman, Punjab State Farmers and Farmer Workers Commission was guest of honour on the second day at Pashu Palan Mela.
Dr Inderjeet Singh, VC, GADVASU, addressed the farmers and urged them not to burn stubble.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...