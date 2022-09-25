Experts urge farmers to shun stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 24

Inclement weather played spoilsport on the concluding day of Kisan and Pashu Palan Mela being held at Punjab Agricultural University on Friday.

Due to incessant rainfall since early morning leading, the venue ground of the Kisan mela became muddy. Farmers were seen taking refuge under trees, covering themselves with cloth sheets hoping for the rain to stop.

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was the chief guest at the event. VC Satbir Singh Gosal appealed to the farmers to shun stubble burning and excessive use of urea. Dr Sukhpal Singh, Chairman, Punjab State Farmers and Farmer Workers Commission was guest of honour on the second day at Pashu Palan Mela.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, VC, GADVASU, addressed the farmers and urged them not to burn stubble.