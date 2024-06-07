Experts warn beekeepers against adulteration of honey

Ludhiana, June 6
As many as 65 members of the Progressive Beekeepers’ Association (PBKA) attended the monthly training camp at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today.
Experts Dr Jaspal Singh, Principal Entomologist; and Dr Manmeet Manav, Extension Scientist, explained the methods of making and using artificial bee pollen, as well as testing the quality of honey with the PAU honey testing kit, respectively.
“Honey’s demand is surging in the markets due to the nutritional, healthy and monetary benefits it offers to the consumers and producers,” observed Dr Singh, while advising the beekeepers to focus on maintaining its quality and quantity to enhance its large-scale saleability and earn profits. He also encouraged the beekeepers to develop and foster the interests of fellow farmers in the subsidiary occupation of beekeeping, which should only be started after receiving hands-on-training and technical guidance from PAU experts.
Voicing concern over the rising adulteration in honey-based products, Dr Manav urged the PBKA members to say no to the harmful as well as unhealthy practice, which could result in serious health hazards for the consumers. High quality honey should be the topmost priority to surge the demand for the product, said the expert, while emphasising on its proper labelling and packaging for enhanced profitability.
