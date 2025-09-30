Experts warn youngsters against rising heart disease risk

On the occasion of World Heart Day, observed under the theme ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’, experts sounded a powerful alarm on the rising tide of cardiovascular disease among the youth. With a focus on prevention and awareness, the institute highlighted disturbing trends that show how young people are increasingly falling prey to heart-related ailments.

Advertisement

Dr Bishav Mohan, professor and head of cardiology at Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI), shared findings from two decades of research that paint a grim picture.

Advertisement

“We are witnessing heart disease in younger populations at rates that were once considered rare,” he said.

His studies, published in the British Medical Journal and Indian Heart Journal, revealed that sustained hypertension affects 5.7 per cent of rural residents and 8.4 per cent of urban dwellers in Ludhiana. Even more concerning, obesity among schoolchildren was recorded at 2.7 per cent in rural areas and a staggering 11% in urban zones.

Advertisement

“These numbers show that the seeds of heart disease are being sown early,” Dr Mohan emphasised.

“We must intervene before these children become cardiac patients.”

HDHI’s research on heart attack patients, published in the Cardiovascular Revascularisation Journal, found that 12.8 per cent of STEMI (ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: a serious type of heart attack characterised by the complete blockage of a coronary artery, causing significant heart muscle damage) cases occurred in individuals under 45 years of age. A striking 96.8 per cent of these young patients were male. Smoking was the leading risk factor (37.6 per cent), followed by diabetes mellitus (16.8 per cent) and hypertension (16 per cent).

Among city’s young working population, the prevalence of hypertension stood at 22 per cent, with high levels of cardiovascular risk factors. Environmental contributors such as air pollution were also flagged.

Dr Shiba Takkar Chabbra, professor of cardiology at the HDHI, highlighted another alarming trend — substance abuse among youth. Her study, published in the Indian Heart Journal, linked the use of marijuana, energy drinks, unregulated whey protein supplements, heroin and multi-drug abuse to increased risk of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) in individuals under 30. Anabolic steroid use among gym-goers was also found to significantly raise heart attack risk.

“We’re seeing young hearts damaged by lifestyle choices that are entirely preventable,” said Dr Chabbra, adding that “urban youth especially need to be made aware of such dangers.”

In a major step towards cardiac care reform, the HDHI, under the leadership of Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, principal, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, and Dr Bishav Mohan, launched the statewide STEMI project in collaboration with the state government. The initiative provides free thrombolytic therapy to eligible STEMI patients, with the HDHI serving as the central coordinating hub.

As World Heart Day reminds us not to miss a beat, the HDHI’s message is clear: The youth must be protected through early intervention, lifestyle education and community-driven cardiac care.