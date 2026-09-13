Expired Thums Up sold at Vishal Mega Mart: Consumer wins Rs 10,000 compensation in Ludhiana

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has held Vishal Mega Mart guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for selling an expired Thums Up cold drink to a consumer. The commission has directed the retailer to refund Rs 69.30, the price of the product, and pay Rs 10,000 as composite compensation and costs.

The order was passed by the commission’s president Sanjeev Batra and Member Monika Bhagat on a complaint filed by Rajdeep Kaur, a resident of Jassowal village.

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The complainant had purchased the cold drink, priced at Rs 69.30, along with other articles from the Vishal Mega Mart outlet on Main Dhandran Road on July 30, 2025. She paid Rs 116.05 through UPI. After reaching home, she noticed that the product’s “best before” date was July 29, 2025.

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Kaur brought the matter to the notice of the store but allegedly received no relief. She later served a legal notice on the opposite parties on January 10, 2026, but received no response. She thereafter approached the consumer commission seeking refund of the product price with interest, Rs 2 lakh compensation and litigation expenses.

The opposite parties denied the allegations and argued that the bill alone did not establish that the allegedly expired product was the one sold in the particular transaction. They claimed that the product could have been purchased earlier or from another outlet. They also alleged that the complaint was filed to secure wrongful monetary gains.

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Rejecting the defence, the commission noted that the complainant had produced the invoice as well as photographs of the product showing its expiry date. It observed that the retailer, despite claiming to have robust inventory-management and billing systems, could have produced details such as the batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date of the product sold under the invoice, but failed to do so.

The commission observed that consumers have a statutory right to safety and that consumer law had moved from the traditional principle of “caveat emptor” (buyer beware) towards “caveat venditor” (seller beware). It held that sellers and manufacturers were required to ensure that products offered for sale were safe and fit for their intended purpose.

The commission further held that the acts and omissions of the opposite parties had caused not only monetary loss but also mental agony and shock to the complainant. It consequently held them guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The complaint was partly allowed. The commission directed the opposite parties to refund Rs 69.30 within 30 days. In case of default, they would have to pay Rs 200 per day from the date of the order till actual realisation, subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000.

The retailer was also directed to discontinue the unfair trade practice and restrained from selling, displaying or exhibiting expired products for sale.