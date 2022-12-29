Express cargo service from Ludhiana soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

The Department of Posts and Indian Railways have jointly introduced and expanded the proof of concept (POC) of express cargo service under the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service programme, officials said here on Wednesday.

This has been done with the integration of Postal and Railways networks to provide seamless solutions for the movement of parcels.

To take the project forward, a meeting of the Railways and the Postal authorities was held at the head post office here.

Manisha Bansal Badal, Postmaster General, Punjab West Region, Chandigarh, and Bhupendra Pratap Singh, Additional Divisional Railways Manager, Ferozepur, headed the teams of their respective departments during the meeting.

Representatives of trade bodies of Ludhiana and consumers of the Railways and the Department of Posts were also present.

The performance of the POC model of Rail Post Gati Shakti implemented at Surat-Varanasi as pilot project was discussed and modalities were worked out to implement the project from Ludhiana to various locations of the country at the earliest with the joint efforts of the Postal and the Railways authorities.

“More such joint meetings will be held before launching the project from Ludhiana city,” the Superintendent of Post Offices said.