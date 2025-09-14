DT
Home / Ludhiana / Extend IT return date to Dec 31, demands assn

Extend IT return date to Dec 31, demands assn

Says e-filing portal has been extremely slow
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:29 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
The Indian Taxation Advocates Association has demanded that the last date for filing of income tax returns be extended to December 31.

Association president advocate Jatinder Khurana stated that for the past several days, the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal has been extremely slow. Errors occur while downloading data as AIS and TDS forms are not downloading properly, while taxpayers and professionals are forced to wait for hours just to file returns. As a result, tax professionals across the country are facing severe difficulties.

He further pointed out that in addition to these technical hurdles, many parts of northern and north-eastern states are currently experiencing heavy rains and flood-like situations. This has disrupted life, restricted movement and made it nearly impossible for taxpayers and taxation advocates in the affected regions to meet compliance deadlines.

The Income Tax Department had issued amended return forms in June, which led to the extension of the original filing date from July 31 to September 15. However, the persistent technical glitches on the website have left taxpayers and tax professionals helpless.

“Millions of taxpayers across the country have still not been able to file their returns. If returns are not filed within the stipulated time, genuine taxpayers will have to bear not only additional interest on tax payments, but also a penalty of up to Rs 5,000, which is unfair,” said Khurana.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

