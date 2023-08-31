Extend Vishwakarma Yojana to painters: Artists' association

Ludhiana, August 30
Members of the Punjab unit of the Indian Artist Association have sought inclusion of painters as beneficiaries of the Union Government’s Vishwakarma Yojana.
Association’s state president Sukhvinder Singh Shakti urged the government to extend benefits of all schemes, including the Vishwakarma Yojana, to all the artists, including painters.
The association has given a memorandum of their demands to the Ludhiana’s deputy commissioner and demanded early redressal of issues being faced by painters and other artists.
The memorandum that is addressed to the Prime Minister also demanded prohibition on the use of flex boards and banners in election campaigns. It advocated for the promotion of wall paintings and asserted that such artistic endeavours should be exempted from taxes.
Besides, the association has proposed the use of board paintings as a medium to raise awareness about government schemes.
