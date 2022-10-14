Extend voluntary disclosure scheme to all industrial units, say businessmen

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has recently announced a voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) to get approval of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for all small-scale industries and institutes/other establishments having capital investment less than 10 crore to operate. At the same time, industrialists feel that the benefit of the VDS should pass on to every industry and not just to handful of units.

Commenting on this newly introduced scheme, Badish Jindal, president, FOPSIA, said, “It is a good initiative but the government must extend the VDS scheme to mixed land use industries also.”

“As per statement, this policy is only for small industries of the designated areas only. The other core issue is that the last date of shifting industries from mixed land use areas has already passed. The state is not bothering about the 80,000 industrial units located in such areas. The government should come up with some beneficial proposal for such industries too,” said Jindal.

Jindal further added that the invest Punjab policy was adversely impacting existing industries. The government should amend the invest Punjab policy to save existing units, he added.

The FICO general secretary, Rajiv Jain, said, “The VDS is a good step. The industry, especially plastic units manufacturing polythene bags etc, should be responsible for saving the environment. Every industry should come forward voluntarily and get consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) with.”

“Unregistered units, which do zinc and nickle plating, should be registered through the VDS as this is the only opportunity under which subsidised consent fee is being offered. Industries, which produce noise pollution, should also be covered under this scheme,” said Jain.

The CICU president, Upkar Singh, said, “The state government has again provided an opportunity to industrialists, who have not got their units registered.”

“The industry must act responsibly and save the environment from further degradation for future generations,” said Singh.

Under this scheme, industries and institutes/other establishments do not have to pay any fee from the year 1992 to October 31, 2018, except a one-time notional fee of Rs 5,000.

The Chief Minister also said that the last date for receiving online applications from industrialists under this scheme was March 31, 2023.