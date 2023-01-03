Extended winter break gives students respite

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 2

Parents, students and teachers got much-needed respite as the state government announced the extension of winter break in schools till January 8.

In the biting cold, when temperatures are hovering around 5-6 degree Celsius, the break was the need of the hour for many students and parents.

Rimjhim, a student of class X from Bharat Nagar Chowk Government School, said it was too difficult to go out in the foggy, chilly weather.

“I go by bicycle but these days till 11 am, the weather is not clear and visibility is very low. The government has taken a good decision by extending the break by another week. Once the days get warmer, there will be much respite”, the student said.

However, at the same time, a few teachers believe that this will give less time to students to prepare for board exams.

“The syllabus is yet to be finished and extension of the break means that we will have to finish the syllabus in a hurried manner,” one of the teachers at a school in Sarabha Nagar said.

It is learnt that many schools have asked the students appearing for board exams to attend online classes.

“Today, we got notes of Maths and Science on the online classes. We have started preparing accordingly to finish the syllabus,” another student, Nandini said.