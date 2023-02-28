Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An extension lecture was organized for MA Hindi students by the PG Hindi department of SCD Government College, Ludhiana. Under this extension lecture programme, the film presentation of the novel Chitralekha, compiled in the course of MA Hindi by Hindi novelist Bhagwati Charan Verma, was shown to the students. Principal Dr Tanveer Likhari congratulated the department while appreciating this effort. Addressing the students, HoD Prof Nishi Arora said through this film presentation, they could connect with their subject very deeply in a short time. Starring the best of the 70s actors Ashok Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Meena Kumari and Mehmood in this 2-hour 15-minute film, all the songs were penned by college alumnus Sahir Ludhianvi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, Mohd. Rafi, etc. After the presentation of the film, Professor of the department Dr Saurabh Kumar gave his lecture based on the said novel. He said Chitralekha was the most important character in this heroine-oriented novel, around which the entire novel i.e. the film moved forward.

The Central Students' Association of RGC organised an extension lecture for students of B COM I and BA II in the seminar hall today to ponder over the much discussed agenda of the G20 Summit which is being hosted in India this September. With India taking the onus of the presidency this year, meetings are scheduled in cities across the length and breadth of the country. Panjab University has taken the opportunity to involve the youth in this global forum by inviting their ideas and inputs in the form of various activities like essay writing, quiz and cultural events. Students were addressed by Dr Ajit Kaur, Head, Dept of Commerce, who introduced the students to the participating countries and their role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on international economic issues. The second speaker was Dr Rimpi Mehani, Assistant Prof of Chemistry, who touched upon the theme of India's G20 Presidency - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth , One Family, One Future.

The University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a dance competition "Tapping Feet" recently. The event was organized by Dr Harpreet Kaur Vohra and Homa Bansal with the aim of tapping the talent of its budding dancers. The event was judged by Shubhjeet Kaur, Assistant Professor of Dance, Ramgarhia Girls' College, Ludhiana and Jasbir Singh, a teacher and choreographer. The first position in the solo category was bagged by Srishty and the second position was a tie bagged by Divseerat Kaur and Garima. The first prize in the group dance went to Arti and Monika.