 Extension lecture : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Extension lecture

Extension lecture

An extension lecture was organised for MA Hindi students by the PG Hindi department of SCD Government College.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An extension lecture was organized for MA Hindi students by the PG Hindi department of SCD Government College, Ludhiana. Under this extension lecture programme, the film presentation of the novel Chitralekha, compiled in the course of MA Hindi by Hindi novelist Bhagwati Charan Verma, was shown to the students. Principal Dr Tanveer Likhari congratulated the department while appreciating this effort. Addressing the students, HoD Prof Nishi Arora said through this film presentation, they could connect with their subject very deeply in a short time. Starring the best of the 70s actors Ashok Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Meena Kumari and Mehmood in this 2-hour 15-minute film, all the songs were penned by college alumnus Sahir Ludhianvi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, Mohd. Rafi, etc. After the presentation of the film, Professor of the department Dr Saurabh Kumar gave his lecture based on the said novel. He said Chitralekha was the most important character in this heroine-oriented novel, around which the entire novel i.e. the film moved forward.

Shishu Niketan

The Central Students' Association of RGC organised an extension lecture for students of B COM I and BA II in the seminar hall today to ponder over the much discussed agenda of the G20 Summit which is being hosted in India this September. With India taking the onus of the presidency this year, meetings are scheduled in cities across the length and breadth of the country. Panjab University has taken the opportunity to involve the youth in this global forum by inviting their ideas and inputs in the form of various activities like essay writing, quiz and cultural events. Students were addressed by Dr Ajit Kaur, Head, Dept of Commerce, who introduced the students to the participating countries and their role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on international economic issues. The second speaker was Dr Rimpi Mehani, Assistant Prof of Chemistry, who touched upon the theme of India's G20 Presidency - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth , One Family, One Future.

Dance competition

The University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a dance competition "Tapping Feet" recently. The event was organized by Dr Harpreet Kaur Vohra and Homa Bansal with the aim of tapping the talent of its budding dancers. The event was judged by Shubhjeet Kaur, Assistant Professor of Dance, Ramgarhia Girls' College, Ludhiana and Jasbir Singh, a teacher and choreographer. The first position in the solo category was bagged by Srishty and the second position was a tie bagged by Divseerat Kaur and Garima. The first prize in the group dance went to Arti and Monika.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

2
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

3
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

5
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

6
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

7
Punjab

Supreme Court agrees to list petition seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act, 1909

8
Delhi

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

9
Business

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla admitted to Noida hospital after he complains of chest pain

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Top News

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services