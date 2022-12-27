Extreme cold weather increases risk of brain stroke, say experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

With fall in temperatures, an upsurge in the ischemic stroke (a condition where blood supply to brain is cut off due to clot formation) and hemorrhagic stroke (blood vessels bursting in brain, leading to fatal bleeding) has been observed. Extreme cold weather increases the risk of brain stroke by up to 30 per cent.

Symptoms of stroke The easiest way to remember symptoms of the stroke is by remembering the acronym ‘FAST’: F for face drooping.

A for arm weakness or inability to raise the arm fully.

S for speech difficulty, difficulty in understanding or producing speech.

T for ‘time’. Rush to any nearest hospital if you notice the above symptoms in a person.

“Sudden drop in temperature can result in a sharp increase in the risk of deadly brain clots. For smokers, obese persons and patients who are hypersensitive, the propensity is as high as 30 per cent,” Dr RS Bhatia from SPS Hospital said.

Dr Bhatia added: “Brain stroke is the third largest killer in India after heart attack and cancer. It is the most common cause of disability. If a patient reports well in time, the condition can be treated with minimal residual disability either by thrombolysis or stroke intervention.”

Compared to heart attack, awareness around brain stroke — which is even more deliberating or devastating — is very limited among masses. Stroke is very much treatable, depending on how soon patient is diagnosed and treated. Clot-busting drugs usually have a small window (less than 4.5 hours) to reduce damage. It is very important to control blood pressure and regularly take medicine if someone is hypersensitive, Dr Deepinder Singh from SPS Hospital said.