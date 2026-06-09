Eye disease risks rising in infants born prematurely, say Ludhiana doctors

The risks of eye diseases in infants after premature births have seen an uptick in the past decade, with serious illnesses almost doubling, say paediatric specialists from the city .

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Retinopathy of prematurity, a condition that can lead to blindness, is being reported among infants born before 34 weeks or with low birth weight. It is a potentially blinding eye disorder that primarily affects infants born prematurely —before 31 weeks of gestation — or weighing less than 1.5kg at birth. It is caused by abnormal growth of blood vessels in the retina. Doctors classify the disease into five stages based on severity, with stage 5 being worst where risks of blindness persist even after surgery.

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According to doctors at leading hospitals, nearly 40 per cent of infants born prematurely show signs of eye complications, and 15 to 20 per cent are at risk of permanent blindness if timely care is not provided.

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“Early diagnosis is critical. If treatment begins within 48 hours of detection, blindness can be prevented in most cases,” said Dr Priyanka Arora, ophthalmology professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Screenings typically begin four to six weeks after birth (or at 31 weeks post-menstrual age) for infants born before 31 weeks of gestation or weighing less than 1.5kg. Though every newborn should be screened, it becomes mandatory in case of premature births, added Dr Arora. Medical experts attribute the rise to improved neonatal survival rates, but warn awareness among parents continues to be low.

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“We are saving more infants due to advanced technology, but many families are unaware these children need regular eye check-ups. By the time they come to us, the damage is often irreversible,” said Dr Urvshi Sharma, neonatologist at a city hospital. Parents who have faced the ordeal stress the importance of vigilance. Harpreet Kaur, whose child underwent laser treatment at the age of three weeks, said, “We had no idea about the condition until doctors insisted on screening. That test saved my child’s eyesight.”

Specialists called for better neonatal care facilities and mandatory screening protocols. “Every infant born prematurely should undergo an eye examination within the first month,” said Dr Arora.