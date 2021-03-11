Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP calls for strengthening party in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

Keeping in view the 2024 General Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started activities to strengthen the party in Ludhiana. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the BJP Ludhiana Lok Sabha Core Committee’s meeting here on Saturday. The minister also discussed about the upcoming MC elections in Ludhiana.

Later in the evening, the minister participated in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ here as part of celebrations for the 75th Independence Day. The BJP has appointed Dr Mandaviya to look after the party’s activities in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leader Parveen Bansal said.

BJP leaders, including party state president Ashwani Sharma, Ludhiana BJP president Pushpinder Singhal and others, were present in the meeting headed by the minister.

Dr Mandaviya asked the BJP workers to strengthen the party and raise awareness on the welfare schemes of the Centre among the people. He said the BJP is the only option in Punjab as people have seen and tested the rule of all other political parties.