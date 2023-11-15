Eyeing civic elections, SAD president kicks off campaign

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 14

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today launched the election campaign of the party for civic polls with a global youth membership drive of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) aimed at giving appropriate electoral representation to the youth at all levels at a function held at Alamgir on the outskirts of the city here.

The programme, organised by the YAD under the leadership of its president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher, evoked tremendous response from the youth who enthusiastically supported the efforts being made by the SAD to involve them in decision making in the party as well as in electoral politics.

Speaking on the occasion, Badal said the SAD had decided to reward merit and henceforth youth would be given fifty per cent reservation on all posts. “All youth who were able to register 250 members with their recommendation would be appointed as youth delegates. These delegates will play a key role in the formation of the youth body including district presidents who will also be appointed if they register 2,000 members with their recommendation”, he added.

The SAD president spoke about how the erstwhile SAD government led by Parkash Singh Badal had given employment to 2.5 lakh youth. He said the SAD tenure also witnessed the establishment of 13 new Universities, 30 new colleges and other prestigious institutions like IIT, Ropar, IIM, Amritsar and IISER, Mohali.

He commented on how the SAD, in conjunction with the YAD would come up with a youth progamme aimed at resolving all grievances of youth as well as making a road map for creating employment, entrepreneurial opportunities for them.

Sukhbir lambasted the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann while alleging that the party had come to power in Punjab by making false promises to the people. “AAP has usurped power but it does not know how to manage the affairs of the state. Punjab had been made bankrupt and people feel cheated,” he alleged.

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal