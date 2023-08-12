Face ID cards mandatory for UCPMA poll

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

Members of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA) should get their face ID cards made from the office, in case they want to cast their vote in the upcoming UCPMA poll. No one will be allowed to cast vote in the elections on August 31 without these ID cards.

An election committee member, Sarabjit Singh, said, “This time there is a strict ban on organising any kind of parties, on which lakhs of rupees are spent, not even under the garb of birthdays or anniversaries. Anyone found guilty of organising parties will not be able to contest the election.”

He further requested the association members to get their face detection cards made before August 19 as no individual would be allowed entry without these cards.

“It takes just about a minute to get this done. About 500 members have already got their face detection cards made. High security arrangements will be made on the day of elections for smoothly conducting the entire process,” said Sarabjit.