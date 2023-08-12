Face ID cards mandatory for UCPMA poll

Ludhiana, August 11
Members of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA) should get their face ID cards made from the office, in case they want to cast their vote in the upcoming UCPMA poll. No one will be allowed to cast vote in the elections on August 31 without these ID cards.
An election committee member, Sarabjit Singh, said, “This time there is a strict ban on organising any kind of parties, on which lakhs of rupees are spent, not even under the garb of birthdays or anniversaries. Anyone found guilty of organising parties will not be able to contest the election.”
He further requested the association members to get their face detection cards made before August 19 as no individual would be allowed entry without these cards.
“It takes just about a minute to get this done. About 500 members have already got their face detection cards made. High security arrangements will be made on the day of elections for smoothly conducting the entire process,” said Sarabjit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...